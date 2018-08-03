× Man sentenced to spend up to 5 years in prison for running prostitution business in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man has been sentenced to spend up to 5 years in prison after allegedly recruiting women into a prostitution business.

Shagna Battle was sentenced late last month to an aggregate sentence of 2 ½ years to 5 years to be followed by a consecutive 60 months of probation.

He was found guilty of criminal conspiracy for promoting prostitution, encouraging prostitution and promoting prostitution charges in May.

Between May 2015 and October 18, 2016, Battle preyed upon multiple young women and recruited them into his prostitution business.

Battle and co-defendant, Ruth Gettle, ran a massage parlor with “happy endings” out of their apartment in Harrisburg city.

Now, Battle will serve time.