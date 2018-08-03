× Middletown man sentenced up to 20 years for robbing good Samaritan in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A man who robbed a good Samaritan in Dauphin County in 2017 was sentenced to 7 to 20 years in state prison, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office.

Daniel L. Brady, 35, of Middletown, plead guilty to two counts of armed robbery and one count of access device fraud on July 27.

Back in July 2017, police said Brady approached a woman at the Sheetz along Paxton Street in Swatara Township and asked her if she would give him cash in exchange for him using his EBT card to pay for her items. The woman paid for her items with her own money, then handed Brady $5 to help him out. Afterwards, the woman left the store with her friend.

Police say Brady followed the women back to their apartment in his car. When the women got out of their car, Brady approached them with a gun and demanded they hand over cash and their belongings.

Brady was later arrested after an anonymous tipster went to police after seeing Brady’s information on the Swatara Township CrimeWatch webpage.