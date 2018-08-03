× Monroe County man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of key fobs from Manheim Auto Auction

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — A 33-year-old Monroe County man was charged with theft Thursday after he was found to be in possession of 25 key fobs that were allegedly stolen from the Manheim Auto Auction.

Volodymyr Romanovy Boichuk, of the 600 block of Manor Drive in Swiftwater, Monroe County, was discovered to be in possession of the key fobs, valued at approximately $10,000, by Manheim Auction Security staff, who detained him until Northern Lancaster County Regional Police arrived to take him into custody.

Boichuk was transported to Lancaster County Prison, police say.