More showers, storms and isolated flooding possible on Friday, but a drier and hotter weekend is ahead!

HEAVY RAIN THREAT CONTINUES: The damp pattern starts to break down Friday, so this means shower and storm chances decrease moving into the weekend. However, today will not come without showers and storms, with perhaps some heavy downpours too. Some showers are still possible through the early morning, but they’ll be isolated. Expect lows to begin in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Some hazy spots are likely too. During the afternoon, we watch for more shower and thunderstorm chances. This is our best chance to see some heavy downpours that could lead to flooding, and it continues into the early evening. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Bring the umbrella for any Friday evening plans. Some showers linger through the night, and some isolated heavy downpours are still possible. Expect lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend still brings some small thunderstorm chances, but it’s much drier for Central PA. It’s also warmer and a bit muggier. Saturday brings the chance for a couple isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Sunday looks even drier, but a couple thunderstorms can’t be entirely ruled out. Readings are back into the upper 80s, but a few locations could flirt with 90 degrees. Heat indices feel like the lower 90s for many, with a steamy feel in place.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is hot and muggy. Temperatures are near 90 degrees again, and there’s the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms for the region. It’s very warm and steamy. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday brings the possibility for a few thunderstorms too, but this depends on the timing of the next system, so we’ll keep an eye on it. Thursday turns drier with plenty of sunshine. It’s a touch less warm, but the humidity remains in place.

Have a great weekend!