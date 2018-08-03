× One person left ‘significantly injured’ after crash in Lancaster County; police investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a crash involving a car in motorcycle that has left one person significantly injured.

A crash involving a car and motorcycle occurred around 11:45 p.m. on August 2 on W. Main St. near Oak St. in Ephrata.

The motorcycle was reportedly travelling eastbound on W. Main St. before striking the rear of a sedan that was turning onto N. Oak St.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

Police say that the roadway was closed for nearly four hours while they investigated the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department.