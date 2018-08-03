Update: Police identify, arrest man suspected of peering in windows in Columbia

UPDATE, 3:30 p.m.: After receiving several tips via the Columbia Borough Police Crimewatch page, police identified the suspect as Mark Minnick, 48, of Columbia. Minnick was arrested without incident at his residence and charged with possessing the instruments of crime, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass/defiant trespasser, and loitering and prowling at night-time.

Minnick was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

The Columbia Borough Police Department extends its sincere appreciation to those who provided tips, thereby allowing this investigation to come to a swift conclusion.

Original Story

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying the man in the above photographs.

The man was seen on camera in the rear porch area of a house in the 300 block of Walnut St. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on August 1.

The man was looking in the rear windows before he unscrewed security lights.

If you know who the above man is, you can contact the police department at 717-684-7735.