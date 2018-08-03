× Police searching for missing Penn State Harrisburg student

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Penn State Harrisburg student.

Muhammad Ilyas Bin Ghazali, 20, is an international student at Penn State Harrisburg that resides in the Borough of Middletown.

His mother reported him missing in the evening on July 31, and said that she hasn’t had phone contact with him since July 26.

He is believed to have traveled outside Pennsylvania, and police suspect somewhere possibly in Minnesota.

Anyone having any information on Muhammad’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 717-558-6900.