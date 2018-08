LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying the man in the above photographs.

The man was seen on camera in the rear porch area of a house in the 300 block of Walnut St. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on August 1.

The man was looking in the rear windows before he unscrewed security lights.

If you know who the above man is, you can contact the police department at 717-684-7735.