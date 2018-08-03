× Police searching for runaway York girl

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a runaway girl.

On August 3, police responded to the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in York for a runaway juvenile.

A’nasja Wright, 12, has a history of running away.

She was last seen wearing multi-color shorts, a blue shirt, and had her hair in a pony tail.

Wright is known to travel on her own, and her mother and grandmother have very little information on where she could be.

She has no cell phone, no money, and supposedly has no known friends.

Wright stands about 5’5″ tall and weighs about 70 lbs.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information related to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message