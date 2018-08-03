× Police seize over four pounds of marijuana, $2,200 in cash from home in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have seized over four pounds of marijuana and over $2,200 in cash with the assistance of a K9 officer.

On August 1, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to the 4700 block of Orchard St. in Harrisburg to assist members of Dauphin County Adult Probation.

With the assistance of Police K9 Rex, police seized over four pounds of marijuana and over $2,200 in cash.

The suspect was taken into custody by Dauphin County Adult Probation.