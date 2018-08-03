× Two men arrested after they allegedly sold cocaine to undercover officer

YORK COUNTY — Two men were arrested Thursday after they allegedly sold cocaine to an undercover officer in separate transactions, according to police.

The Fairview Township Police Department was conducting an investigation into illegal narcotics at a hotel in the 300 block of Commerce Drive when the alleged transactions took place.

James River, 39, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while 38-year-old William Philpot faces a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Officers from the York County Drug Task Force assisted the Fairview Township Police during the investigation.