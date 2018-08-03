× York man accused of spraying city code officials there to condemn his house with pesticide

YORK — A 38-year-old York man is facing charges of aggravated assault and simple assault after police say he sprayed two York City Codes officials with pesticide used to kill bed bugs.

Gregory Anthony Dennis, of the first block of North Sherman Street, was allegedly angry that the officials for telling him his home was being condemned, according to a criminal complaint filed by York City Police.

The incident happened at Dennis’ home at 10:30 a.m. on July 27, police say.

According to police, Dennis became angry that his home was being condemned, and sprayed one of the code officials in the face and mouth with the pesticide. The other code official was sprayed on his shirt and pants, the criminal complaint says.

Dennis then allegedly rushed at one of the officials, who held up his hand and directed Dennis to get back. Dennis allegedly grabbed the man’s left index finger and bent it backward, according to the criminal complaint.

The victims were checked at an urgent care facility in the city and released.

Dennis remains in York County Prison on $2,500 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for August 10.