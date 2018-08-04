2nd Annual Pops with Cops event in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- It was a beautiful day for a Lancaster County police department to share a summertime treat with the community they serve.

Officers with East Hempfield Township Police Department spent Saturday handing out popsicles to children. The gathering happened at the Dream Park located inside the Amos Herr Park. Emergency vehicles were on display and event K9 officer Tundra made a visit. Officers say it's really important to have strong relationships with residents, especially children.

"The interaction between police and kids needs to start young and need to start positive. So we figured no better way then to be in their environment at the park and be able to provide them with popsicles on a warm, summer day. We're here to show them we have a different side and that we are friendly, and they can approach us." says Patrol Lieutenant Jen Brubaker.

This is the second year for the event and police look forward to continuing the initiative.