Drying out for the next couple of days, hotter temperatures too

We continue to monitor flooded road ways, especially in our southeastern counties. Many local creeks and streams remain beyond their banks and overflow roadways. Remember, no matter how little, if you see a washed-out road, turn around and don’t drown. We’ll have continuing coverage on-air and online as we dry out.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: We continue to dry out heading into Sunday and Monday. Highs near the 90-degree mark area-wide, returning to a summer feel that’s been absent for the past few weeks. Morning lows start near 70. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies dominate the beginning of next week with light winds.

A COUPLE MORE RAIN CHANCES: A few showers and storms move into the area Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday afternoon. Highs stay near 90-degrees. We’ll see more storms Wednesday than Tuesday. A few could be strong. We dry back out with temperatures just a touch cooler towards the end of next week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long