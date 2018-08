× Kayakers rescued from Conestoga River

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Two people were rescued after their kayaks overturned in the Conestoga River on Saturday.

According to Manheim Township Fire Rescue, a group of eight kayakers were in the Conestoga River when 2 people were tossed by the rough currents.

The two kayakers were rescued from the river just before the Hunsicker Road bridge.

The other six people were able to get to shore safely.