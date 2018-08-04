× Lancaster County couple killed in crash involving PA State Troooper

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Berks County, Pa.– A man and woman from Denver, Lancaster County, were killed in a three-car crash involving a state trooper on Saturday morning.

Investigators say it happened just after 10:00 a.m., as the trooper was traveling with lights and sirens activated on Route 422 in South Heidelberg Township, Berks County. The trooper was headed westbound, en route to an active assault on a police officer in Robesonia.

As the trooper approached the intersection with Sportsman Road, a vehicle entered Route 422 and the was struck by the police cruiser on the driver’s side. The impact then pushed both the state police cruiser and the passenger car into a third car that was travelling east on Route 422.

The driver and passenger in first car, 62-year old James Cooling and 65-year old Michele Cooling, of Denver, Lancaster County died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, 82-year old Paul McCoy and 72-year old Mary Lynn McCoy of Narvon, Pa., were injured and taken to the hospital.

The male trooper was also injured and transported to the hospital.

The Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Specialist Unit (CARS) is reconstruction the crash. The Major Case Team and Forensics Services Unit are assisting.

State Police say the suspect in the aggravated assault is identified as Peter Budwash, of Robesonia. He was wanted on probation and DUI warrants. Budwash remains wanted. He’s now being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and possessing instruments of a crime because of this incident.