Lancaster District Attorney to seek death penalty against Raymond Rowe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says it will seek the death penalty against Raymond Rowe.

Rowe, better known as DJ Freez was arrested in June in connection the 1992 murder of Christy Mirack. The charges come nearly 25 years after mirack was raped and murdered in her East Lampeter Township home.

Court documents say the use of genetic genealogy helped authorities identify Rowe as the ‘strong suspect’. Rowe is currently behind bars in Lancaster County Prison.