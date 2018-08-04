Motorcycle ride helps boy who lost family in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A York County community joins together to support a five-year-old boy who lost his family in a car crash earlier this year.

Gabriel Rayhart is the only survivor of a crash that happened back in March in Dillsburg, York County. Gabriel's father, mother and three-year-old sister were killed in the crash. He is now living with his aunt, who also has a four-year-old child.

To help the family, the Legion Riders reached out to the Freedom Riders Church in York Township, to help host a ride that would benefit Gabriel and help secure his future.

On Saturday, riders gathered together, drove to Battlefield Harley Davidson in Gettysburg, Adams County, and back to the church. There was also a raffle and silent auction.

Funds raised from the event will go into a trust fund that has been set up for Gabriel.