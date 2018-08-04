× Police investigate early morning stabbing

LEBANON, Pa — Police in Lebanon are investigating a stabbing that sent 2 people to the hospital.

Police say they were dispatched to the 600 block of North 7th Street just after 3 a.m. on Saturday for a 22 year-old man with stab wounds.

Around the same time, police were notified of a 36 year-old man man at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital with apparent stab wounds.

Police are investigating the assaults as one incident.

Both men are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.