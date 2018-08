× Sinkhole slows traffic on Route 283

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A sinkhole on Route 283 eastbound has the right lane closed.

Emergency dispatchers say that the sinkhole was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the Esbenshade Road exit.

PennDOT has a crew inspecting the area.

There’s no word on when the right lane will re-open.