Teen arrested in attempted homicide in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Dauphin County teenager is in police custody following an attempted homicide.

Swatara Township police say it happened around 3:12 p.m. Saturday along the 100 block of Worcester Avenue. Officers say 17-year-old Brandon Duffey fired a gun at another person during an altercation. Swatara Township officers and detectives located and arrested Duffey a short time later, and recovered the firearm used in the incident. They say the gun had been stolen from a vehicle in Swatara Township.

Authorities say due to the severity of the charges, Duffey is being charged as an adult. He faces a number of charges including Criminal Attempt – Homicide, Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Assaulted and other related charges. Duffey is currently at the Dauphin County Booking Center awaiting his preliminary arraignment.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Swatara Police Detective Tom Robbins at 717-564-2550.