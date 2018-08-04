Woman accuses neighbor of shooting wild neighborhood cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How would you feel if your pets went missing?

“These were my babies, you know?”

That is the tough reality for Camille Granadas.

These cats may not belong to her, but she loves them like her own.

“The stress that they’re causing the people that love them. Like me, the people behind me, it’s breaking our hearts,” said Granadas.

For the last 13 years, she’s cared for the colony of wild cats living at Bunker Hill Trailer Park in Swatara Township, Lebanon County.

Aside from providing food and water, she also makes sure they are vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

But the neighbor across the street, Rodney Noecker, says there are too many, and enough is enough.

“What happens now is when my grandchildren come out to visit, sometimes we have them for a day or two, we have a picnic or something. They can’t play in the yard because there’s poop everywhere,” said Noecker.

Noecker has a live trap set on his porch.

He says he got permission from the land owner to trap these cats, and relocate them to other areas.

In the last month, he has caught eight cats, and this has Granadas and some other neighbors upset.

“They’d be sitting here and you would look out the windows and they would be sunning themselves and they’re gone,” said Tammy Weikel, a Bunker Hill resident.

But where are they going? That is the question that has kept Granadas up at night.

“We believe we hear gun shots over here, that the property owners might shoot the cats. And the reason I think that is because I had a conversation with the property owner in 2014 where he said that right to my face,” said Granadas.

But Noecker, who owns an indoor cat himself, says that is absolutely ridiculous.

“I wouldn’t shoot a cat. I wouldn’t shoot any animal. That’s a lie,” said Noecker.

He says he takes them to nearby dairy farms, but it’s unclear where.

“You don’t want to share the names of those farms?" Fox 43 asked Noecker.

"Absolutely not,” he responded.

For now, Granadas will do her best to care for the cats that are left.

She plans to leave Bunker Hill next year, but is asking for time to safely relocate the cats that are left.

“Give me til the end of September and I’ll take care of it. Agree to stop destroying them until then,” said Granadas.

We approached the property owner, who was very hostile and told us to leave the property immediately.

Granadas says the police have been notified, but she has not received any information about a potential investigation.

If you would like to help her find homes for these cats, you are encouraged to visit the Bunker Hill Cats Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/savebunkerhillcats/