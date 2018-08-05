5th Annual York Equality Fest kicks off week-long celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The 5th Annual York Equality Fest in downtown York kicked off this weekend for a week-long festival.

Sunday's event included interfaith ceremonies, a unity rally, Cabaret show and musical acts. Event organizers say the festival has multiple goals: supporting marriage equality, overall equality and to get the ball rolling on changing state legislation. One of those legislation includes stopping conversion therapy on minors. Organizers say today was about rallying support to see change.

"We are really about York County, caring for York County, all of us coming together to create a safe and equal loving environment for everyone," says Carla Christopher, Founder & President of York Equality Fest. "Having this type of event it is beneficial and crucial to being progressive for future generations." says Sara Besque, a drag performer for the event.

This is the first year the festival will have events running throughout the week. It runs now through Saturday, August 11th. A list of events can be found here: https://www.equalityfestyork.com/