7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There is a “potential” for a tsunami following the earthquake, according to Indonesia’s Tsunami Early Warning System.

The quake was 10.5 kilometers deep and struck near Loloan on the west end of the island of Bali. It was felt in Bali and Lombok, which was hit by an earthquake a week ago that killed more than a dozen people.

The Indonesian archipelago, where Lombok and Bali are located, is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity.

The 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) area stretches from the boundary of the Pacific Plate and the smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea plate to the Cocos and Nazca Plates that line the edge of the Pacific Ocean.