× Heat and humidity continue into the week ahead

We are looking at a continued active weather pattern with hot and humid conditions in the week ahead.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY ARE BACK: The last time Harrisburg recorded a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher was back 20 days ago on July 16! Monday starts out with a repeat of another 90-degree day. High temperatures can reach up to 92 Monday afternoon. Dewpoints will also stay high making it feel sticky with heat index values feeling like 100 degrees.

Much of south-central Pennsylvania has been placed under a Heat Advisory for Monday from noon through 7:00 PM. It is encouraged to limit strenuous outdoor activity, to find shade, and stay hidrated. Of course, check in with the elderly, sick, and anyone without air conditioning.

COOLING RELIEF: Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach around 90 degrees once again. A cold front will slide in from the Great Lakes and upper Midwest and approach our region on Tuesday. This will bring relief to the high temperatures (to near normal), but an increase chance for showers and thunderstorm activity Tuesday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue for Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

MID-SUMMER NORMS: As we head into mid-to-late week, we anticipate temperatures near normal (mid-80s) for early August. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible with increased likelihood as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great week!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko