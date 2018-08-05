Motorcycle ride helps organization build homes for wounded veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Motorcycle riders gathered this weekend for a ride to benefit wounded veterans.

It's the 15th annual Texas Roadhouse Bike Run event. It started at the chain restaurant's location near the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, and traveled to their Hanover restaurant. Sunday's ride benefits the "Homes for our Troops" organization. The organization builds home for disabled and severely wounded veterans across the country. Event organizers say this ride is important to remember those who serve , sometimes, at the cost of their own livelihood.

"When they sacrifice so much of their life for us and our country and I think it's just so important to make sure we are giving back to them for all they've done for us." says Liz Davies, Marketing Coach for Texas Roadhouse in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

While this is the fifteenth year for the ride nationwide, it's the first time a run was held in Pennsylvania. A total of 14 states participated in the event.