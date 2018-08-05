× Police are searching for a runaway girl from York

YORK, Pa — Police in York City are searching for a 10 year-old girl last seen on Saturday night.

According to York City Police, Tatalia Ivorie Martinez, 10, was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street on Saturday night.

Investigators say she was wearing a backpack.

Martinez stands about 5’2″, and weighs about 101lbs. She has light skin, black hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information related to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App