Police searching for missing Middletown man with intellectual disabilities

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police are searching for a missing Middletown man who was last seen in Pineford Village on Saturday evening.

Police say Andrew David Hassell, 31, was last seen at the basketball courts at the complex, around 5 p.m. They also say he has an intellectual disability.

Hassell has dirty blonde/light brown hair, brown eyes and a well groomed beard.

Hassell stands about 5’10” tall, and weighs about 160-lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey tank top, black basketball shorts, black Nike sneakers and black framed glasses.

He might spotted with his iPhone, wearing white earbuds.

Anyone with information on his Andrew Hassell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at (717) 558-6900.