Steelton police investigate home invasion

STEELTON BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police in Steelton are investigating an home invasion that happened on Saturday night.

Police say that a man believed to be light skinned, entered the home in the 600 block of South Second Street around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. A large amount of cash was taken from the home, and the suspect is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male. He was wearing a black mask, shorts, blue gloves and sneakers.