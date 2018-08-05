Storm damage closes 2 roads in Ephrata Township

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Two roads in Ephrata Township are closed due to storm damage.

Police say the Buch Mill Road bridge at the Warwick Township line is buckling and damaged and will be closed indefinitely. The Ephrata Township Roadmaster said the bridge will need to be inspected and repaired before it can open.

Millway Road is closed between Sceneic View Drive in Akron and Maple Farm Road.

A large tree is hanging low across the roadway on wires. Millway is expected to reopen sometime on Monday.