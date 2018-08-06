Beat the Heat, Tips to Stay Cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Regardless if you are planning to head outdoors today or stay inside, you must do what you can to stay cool.

With the head index reaching nearly 100, the Red Lion Splash Pad in Fairmount Park might be one spot to check out. The splash pad is packed with sprinklers, and features nearly 17 water activities.

The heat can get to you inside and out, and the Red Cross has plenty of Heat Advisory Tips to help combat the heat.

Hydrate! Drink a lot of water and fluids

Don't forget to snack

Do not leave children and pets inside a car

If you have to work outside: take breaks in the shade, drink water, and wear light colored clothes

Check on those who are sick, the elderly, or anyone without air condition.

The splash pad is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., one reminder that the area is unsupervised and kids under the age of 10 do need adult supervision.