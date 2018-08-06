× Columbia police searching for burglary suspect accused of stealing victim’s car

COLUMBIA — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred overnight on the 1300 block of Locust Street.

Police say the victims reported hearing their garage door open at 12:51 a.m. When they investigated the noise, the discovered their Mercury Grand Marquis sedan had been taken. The victims saw the vehicle driving north on 13th Street toward Ironville Pike, police say.

An investigation determined that the burglar entered the home through a basement window that had been forced open.

In addition to the vehicle, the burglar also took a pocket book that contained the keys to the stolen car, a cell phone, and other items. The intruder entered the garage, opened the door, and fled in the vehicle, police say.

Police have not yet located the vehicle or the suspect. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at (717) 684-7735.