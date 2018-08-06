Cupajoe ready to serve York community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- The business district in York continues to grow. Cupajoe celebrated a soft opening on Thursday and say they are ready to serve you that morning cup of coffee.

Cupajoe is located at 284 West Market Street and serves everything from your traditional cup of Joe to frozen lattes and Italian sodas.

The new shop is also a place to learn about and appreciate some community artwork.

Cupofjoe will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting on September 7th at 3:00PM.

FOX43's Lynda Weed visited the coffee shop this morning to check it out.