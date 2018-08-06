× Eagles extend coach Doug Pederson, GM Howie Roseman through the 2022 season

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have extended the team’s coach and general manager through the 2022 season.

Pederson, 50, won the Super Bowl last season in just his second year as the team’s head coach.

In total, he has a record of 20-12 as the Eagles’ head coach, is credited with helping develop QB Carson Wentz, and has a reputation for aggressive play calling.

Roseman, 43, is actually in his second stint as the Eagles’ architect, after originally being relieved of his duties in 2015.

After former head coach Chip Kelly made a number of questionable moves, Roseman was brought back to rebuild the roster.

Known as a salary cap manipulator, Roseman made a number of key deals to help extend the team’s core while adding a few veterans to take the Eagles to the top of the league.

CEO Jeffrey Lurie offered his comments to the media on Sunday:

Philadelphia will kick off the preseason on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You can catch that game on FOX43.