Eagles resign S Corey Graham to one-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Corey Graham #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a win over the New England Patroits during Super Bowl Lll at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Corey Graham #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a win over the New England Patroits during Super Bowl Lll at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have brought back a veteran presence for the team’s secondary.
S Corey Graham has resigned with the team on a one-year deal.
Graham, 33, played in 14 regular season games for the team last season as a backup safety and extra defensive back.
Despite his reserve role, Graham totaled 32 tackles and pulled in 2 interceptions.
He is expected to play the same role on this year’s version of the Eagles’ defense.