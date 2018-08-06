× Eagles resign S Corey Graham to one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have brought back a veteran presence for the team’s secondary.

S Corey Graham has resigned with the team on a one-year deal.

Graham, 33, played in 14 regular season games for the team last season as a backup safety and extra defensive back.

Despite his reserve role, Graham totaled 32 tackles and pulled in 2 interceptions.

He is expected to play the same role on this year’s version of the Eagles’ defense.