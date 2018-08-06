× Eastbound Route 30 Restricted to a Single Lane Due to Sinkhole

– Single-lane restriction will remain in place while sinkhole is evaluated and then repaired. –

EAST LAMPETER, TWP., Lancaster County, PA – The emergence of a sinkhole around noon today in the right eastbound lane of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, has prompted the restriction of eastbound Route 30 to a single lane in the vicinity of Doris Drive. PennDOT will be evaluating the extent of the sinkhole and determining the type of repair to make/ Eastbound Route 30 will remain in a single lane in the vicinity of Doris Drive (just west of Witmer Road) until the sinkhole is repaired. There is no estimate at this time how long it will be until eastbound Route 30 is restored to two lanes. PennDOT will update the status of eastbound Route 30 as developments allow.

