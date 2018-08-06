Find your umbrella, not only is it hot again near 90, we may have to dodge a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday

SHOWERS AND STORMS RETURN

It’s a hot evening in the 80s but feeling more like the 90s with the humidity factored in. Other than a spotty shower or thunderstorm, we are dry under partly to mostly clear skies. Morning lows are warm in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect some hazy, foggy spots, otherwise, there is plenty of sunshine. We climb to near 90 degrees. It remains quite muggy and, as a front approaches, we’ll watch for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening. The area is under a MARGINAL, or low risk for severe weather. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. We’ll have to watch for flash flooding, especially in vulnerable areas, which dealt with flooding this past weekend. The threat for flooding increases with more thunderstorms possible Wednesday. Temperatures are still warm in the upper 80s. A cold front drops through by evening. Drier air follows behind the system and brings a couple of nice days. Thursday, quiet, dry and partly to mostly sunny. Humid comes down too. Friday, is mainly dry until late, when another system drops in bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms to begin the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

You’ll need to keep the umbrella nearby for the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms threaten both days. There is more of a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Highs are back down into the lower 80s. While, there is still a threat for Sunday, more dry hours are possible. Readings a tad warmer in the middle 80s. And, it looks like the unsettled pattern continues with more showers and thunderstorms Monday. Highs are in the 80s.

