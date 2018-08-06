× Former Lancaster County Magisterial District Judge Kelly Ballentine has law license suspended

LANCASTER — A former Lancaster County magisterial district judge has lost license to practice law…again.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board announced Monday that the law license of Kelly S. Ballentine has been suspended for two years.

The suspension goes into effect on Sept. 5, the Board determined.

Ballentine’s suspension is for professional misconduct relating to her failure to timely file her federal and state income taxes from 2009 to 2013 and a criminal conviction for offering taxable goods for sale without a valid sales tax license, the Board said in its ruling.

Ballentine’s law license was reinstated in 2016 after a one-year suspension. Ballentine admitted that while serving as a Magisteral District Judge, she fixed her own parking tickets.

She was removed from her position in 2013, and that ruling was upheld in February 2016.