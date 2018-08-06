× Hostess recalls Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies over potentially misleading labeling

Kansas City, MO — Hostess Brands LLC is issuing a voluntary recall of Hostess Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies after becoming aware of confusion regarding the “contains” statement on its packaging.

The statement does not list “egg” as an allergen, according to Hostess. While the ingredient list does identify egg as an ingredient, the “contains” statement — which is designed to further alert consumers of allergens in the products — does not.

As a result and out of an abundance of caution, Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling the following Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies:

Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies MP FSH UPC: 20888109113579 Batch: F052123000; F061123000; F071623000; F072323000

Cookies n’ Creme Brownies MP FZN

– UPC 30888109213573

– Batch: F052123000

– UPC 20888109012025

– Batch: F052123000; F061123000; F071623000; F072323000

– UPC 30888109022021

– Batch F052123000; F071623000

No other varieties of Hostess® Brownies are affected.

No reports of injury or illness have been reported to date. Only those consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are potentially at risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products. Anyone who has purchased an affected product and who has a sensitivity or allergy to eggs is encouraged to discard the affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.