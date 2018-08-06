Hot, humid and hazy start to the week

HOT START TO THE WEEK: We start the day muggy, and high dewpoints will make our afternoon temperatures feel that much hotter. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for much of the area this afternoon, with heat index values near 100-degrees. A stray storm will be possible with actual high temperatures in the low-90s.

THUNDERSTORMS COMING: Our next rain maker moves in Tuesday afternoon on another hot day. High temperatures reach the low-90s once again with high heat index values. Thunderstorms begin to pop-up in the mid-to-late afternoon. A few could be strong-to-severe. We have a very low severe weather threat tomorrow. I expect a repeat into Wednesday with more widespread, scattered thunderstorm activity Wednesday afternoon. Highs only make it to the mid-to-upper 80s.

FINSHING THE WEEK: We finish the week feeling pretty nice! A lot of sunshine, highs in the low-to-mid 80s with much less humidity as well heading into next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long