Lancaster taxi driver found guilty of carrying cocaine while driving passengers

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man was convicted on felony drug-dealing charges after he was found to be in possession of cocaine while driving a taxi last year in East Lampeter Township, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

A Lancaster County jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before convicting Dwayne J. Ross, 37, of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Ross will be sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. after a background check is completed.

According to evidence presented at trial, Ross was driving the taxi with two passengers aboard when he was pulled over for speeding on the 1900 block of Lincoln Highway East.

East Lampter Township Police discovered 24.4 grams of cocaine in a center console and 1.2 grams of cocaine in a compartment on the driver’s side while searching Ross’ vehicle.