Lebanon County Drug Task Force arrests 4 after undercover investigation

LEBANON — The Lebanon County Drug Task Force announced Monday it has charged four people — two from Lebanon, two from out-of-state — after an investigation of drug dealing in the 400 block of New Street.

Christina Marie Mease, 35, and Dante Bryant Graves, 32, both of Lebanon, were charged after the investigation, along with Brandon Jamal Graves, 22, of Brooklyn, NY, and Dominique Lavelle Graves, 26, of Summerville, SC.

According to the Task Force:

Undercover agents made several purchases of cocaine from a home on the 400 block of New Street. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence on August 3.

On August 4, investigators observed Dante, Brandon, and Dominique Graves, who are brothers, leaving the residence and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, Dante Graves, provided police with his brother’s identification.

A search of the vehicle produced a bag of crack cocaine found in the passenger side door

The three Graves brothers were taken into custody and transported to Lebanon County Central Booking Center.

Police then executed the search warrant at the New Street residence, where Christina Mease was found sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. A search of the room produced bags containing cocaine, ecstasy pills, oxycodone pills, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, and new drug packaging.

A search of Mease’s purse produced additional cocaine, seven bags of crack cocaine, suboxone, a small amount of marijuana, and a cell phone used to arrange prior drug transactions.

Mease was taken to Lebanon County Central Booking for processing.

Chrisiana Mease was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Ecstasy; Possession of Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Ecstasy, Marijuana, Oxycodone, Suboxone, and Drug Paraphernalia; and six counts of Criminay Conspiracy. She is currently in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.

Donte Graves was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Ecstasy; Possession of Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Ecstasy, Marijuana, Oxycodone, Suboxone, and Drug Paraphernalia; and six counts of Criminal Conspiracy. He was also charged with Presenting False ID to Law Enforcement and Driving Under a Suspended License. He is being held at Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.

Brandon Graves-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and three (3) counts of Criminal Conspiracy. He was ordered held in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Dominique Graves-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and three (3) counts of Criminal Conspiracy. He was ordered held in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.