Man accused of sexually assaulting three minors

A South Carolina man is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania to face rape and additional sexual assault charges, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Kurt Strenck, 47, is accused of sexually assaulting three minors in Lancaster County. Two of the victims were allegedly sexually assaulted by Strenck between 1998 and 2014 while the third victim was allegedly assaulted between 2008 and 2009, police say.

Strenck was taken into custody in South Carolina on July 31.