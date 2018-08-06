× Man facing charges after stabbing man over 40 times in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man over 40 times.

Jean Carlos Pichardo-Martinez, 24, is facing criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault, among other related charges.

On August 5 around 10:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Garden Court Apartments in Lancaster for a reported stabbing.

Police were given a description of Pichardo-Martinez, who had fled the scene on foot.

While en-route to the scene, an officer located Pichardo-Martinez, who was sweating profusely and had blood stains on his pants, according to police. He also had lacerations on both hands.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found an adult man with 40 different stab and lacerations to his body, located on the back, neck, chest, stomach, shoulders, arms and wrists.

Police were told that Pichardo-Martinez entered a bedroom where the victim had been sleeping and used a broken bottle to cut and stab the victim multiple times.

Another occupant of the apartment heard the sounds of the assault and attempted to enter the bedroom, only to find that the door had been locked. That person called 911, and Pichardo-Martinez fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he had to undergo surgery for the injuries.

An investigation revealed that Pichardo-Martinez and the victim lived in the same apartment and that the incident was not random.

Pichardo-Martinez was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.