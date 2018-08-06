× NASCAR CEO Brian France arrested on DUI, possession of oxycodone

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian Z. France was arrested Sunday while allegedly driving under the influence and in possession of oxycodone.

France, 56, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening by Sag Harbor Village police for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

France was driving a 2017 Lexus and didn’t stop at a stop sign, according to police.

Police suspected that the NASCAR CEO was intoxicated and found oxycodone pills on his person.

TMZ reported that his blood alcohol level more than double the legal limit.

After a night in jail, he was released following his arraignment Monday morning.

France’s grandfather Bill France Sr. founded NASCAR in 1948, and France’s father assumed command from 1972 to 2000. France took on the mantle in 2003.