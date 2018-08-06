× Palmyra daycare provider left children alone in residence, police allege

LEBANON COUNTY — A Palmyra daycare provider is accused of leaving children entrusted to her care alone in her residence, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Meghan Fedor, 45, faces felony and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children.

On April 4, a parent of a child left in Fedor’s care arrived at her East Walnut Street home earlier than usual for pickup, police say. There was no response at the door.

A short time later, Fedor arrived home, entered the garage and closed it behind her. After a few minutes, Fedor opened up the front door with the parent’s child. Police allege that the child appeared to be crying and the shoulder straps of the child’s car seat were wet. The parent then asked if the child was left alone in the seat, according to police.

Police say Fedor indicated that a friend had been watching the children in the basement while she was gone. Fedor allegedly added that her friend was unable to hear the parent ringing the doorbell.

Further investigation by the Lebanon County Detective Bureau determined that the six children allegedly left unattended on April 4 were between five months and five years old. It’s alleged that this happened on several other occasions prior to the incident above.