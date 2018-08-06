Phillies induct Roy Halladay, Pat Gillick to Wall-of-Fame, celebrate 2008 championship team during Alumni Weekend

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies celebrated alumni weekend over the past three days.

On Friday, the team signed former OF Shane Victorino to a one-day contract for him to retire with the team:

Saturday brought its own special moments as well, as the late P Roy Halladay was inducted into the Phillies’ Wall-of-Fame alongside the general manager of the 2008 team, Pat Gillick:

Finally, the team capped the celebrations by bringing back members of the 2008 World Championship team on Sunday:

While much of the attention was grabbed by pregame ceremonies, the Phillies did not disappoint by sweeping a four-game series from the Marlins over the weekend.