Pirates send minor-league hurler to Rays for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates tried to bolster their infield with a trade Monday, sending minor-league righthander Matt Seelinger to Tampa in exchange for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Tampa announced the deal on Twitter earlier today.

We've traded SS Adeiny Hechavarria to Pittsburgh in exchange for minor league RH Matt Seelinger. Best wishes, Hechy.

The Rays designated Hechavarria for assignment on August 1 after they were unable to find anyone to make a deal for him at the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

When a player’s contract is designated for assignment, the player is immediately removed from the team’s 40-man roster and must either be traded, released or placed on irrevocable outright waivers within seven days.

Hechavarria batted .258 with three home runs and 26 RBIs for the Rays, but was hampered by a sore oblique since July 21, when he left a game early after suffering the injury. He has only started one game since. Hechavarria has a .990 fielding percentage, which ranked fourth in the Major Leagues and second in the American League.