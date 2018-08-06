Police investigate Springettsbury Township bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: Police continue to investigate a bank robbery involving a firearm which occurred at the New Cumberland Federal Credit Union Monday morning.
Police responded to the credit union, located in the 200 block of Memory Lane, around 8:34 a.m.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red bandanna, white hat and dark clothing, according to police.
The individual was last seen running west from the bank.
Anyone with information should contact Springettsbury Township Police.
Previously: Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
According to York County 911, the robbery occurred around 8:40 a.m. at the New Cumberland Federal Credit Union in the 200 block of Memory Lane.
There were no injuries reported in the incident, which is still under investigation.