Police searching for suspect in Spring Garden Township home burglary

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man involved in a home burglary.

The victim told police that on August 6 around 4:00 a.m., an unknown person entered the rear of the Spring Garden Township residence and confronted the victim in the kitchen.

The victim reportedly screamed and the suspect left the residence.

No one was injured and no items were taken from the residence.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40’s that stands approximately 5’5″ tall.

He is described as having a chunky build, dark eyebrows, short hair and was wearing gym shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Officer Tomas O’Brien at 717-843-0851 or to’brien@sgtpd.org.